Israel police kill Palestinian man in alleged stabbing attack in occupied East Jerusalem

A Palestinian man was killed on Thursday morning by Israeli police in occupied East Jerusalem for allegedly stabbing an officer, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Police shot the young man while he was on Al-Wad Road, near the Majlis Gate leading to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to eyewitnesses.

According to Israeli authorities, police were arresting the man when he pulled out a knife and stabbed one of the officers.

"Two policemen shot the perpetrator," said the Israeli police.

The statement added that three police officers were injured, with two treated at the scene and the third taken to a hospital.

After the incident, the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said Israeli police closed the Al-Aqsa Mosque's doors.

READ: Second Palestinian martyred by Occupation within hours near Jerusalem