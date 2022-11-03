Second Palestinian martyred by Occupation within hours near Jerusalem

A Palestinian was killed by the Israeli Occupation Forces at dawn on Thursday, in the town of Beit Duqqu on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the death of Daoud Mahmoud Khalil Rayan, 42, who was shot in the heart by the Occupation, during confrontations with the Occupation Forces, after they stormed the town of Beit Duqqu.

Daoud Rayan is the second martyr from the town of Beit Duqqu within 24 hours, after Habbas Abdel Hafeez Youssef Rayan, 54, was martyred on Wednesday by the Israeli Occupation's bullets near a military checkpoint at the entrance to the village of Beit Ur, west of Ramallah. He was shot after carrying out a hit and run near Ramallah, seriously injuring an Israeli officer.

With the martyrdom of Daoud Rayan from Beit Duqqu, the number of martyrs since the beginning of the year in Palestine has risen to 190, which includes 138 from the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, and 52 from the Gaza Strip.

The West Bank and Jerusalem witnessed a significant and qualitative escalation in acts of resistance during the month of October. The Palestine Information Centre recorded 1,999 resistance acts, equivalent to double what was monitored last September.

The acts of resistance ranged between shooting, hit and runs, stabbing, planting explosive devices, and throwing firecrackers and Molotov cocktails at groups of settlers and the Occupation Forces, which resulted in the killing of two soldiers and a settler, while wounding 81 others.

This comes in light of the further deterioration of the security situation in the occupied West Bank's cities and villages. This disrupted the calculations of the Israel security system after it was relying on its "cutting the grass" strategy to eliminate the growth of armed resistance in the West Bank.

Israeli intelligence and newspapers already expect the outbreak of a third Palestinian uprising to come soon, in light of the daily confrontations between the Israeli army and the Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

