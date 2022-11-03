Palestinian boy among those arrested by Israel in West Bank raids

Israeli occupation forces detained 20 Palestinians overnight, including a 13-year-old boy, in multiple raids across the occupied West Bank, Wafa news agency has reported.

A former Palestinian prisoner was detained, while homes were ransacked in Beit Sira village, west of Ramallah. According to Wafa, the Israelis also re-arrested another former prisoner from Beit Rima, north-west of the city.

Raids also took place in Al-Mughayyir near Ramallah, Aida refugee camp to the north of Bethlehem and Al Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron. In the northern West Bank, the Israeli occupation forces raided Nablus neighbourhoods and stormed into several houses, woke up the residents, ransacked their homes and detained four people. Another man was detained in a raid on Jenin.

Israeli forces raid Palestinian homes on an almost daily basis across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

The mass arrest of Palestinians is nothing new. According to a 2017 report by Addameer, over the past 50 years more than 800,000 Palestinians have been imprisoned or detained by Israel. This figure is now believed to be closer to one million.

