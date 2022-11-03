Portuguese / Spanish / English

Saudi fines diesel smugglers $7.7m

November 3, 2022
Men look at a damaged silo following an attack at the Saudi Aramco oil facility in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea city of Jeddah on November 24, 2020. [FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images]
Men look at a damaged silo following an attack at the Saudi Aramco oil facility in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea city of Jeddah on November 24, 2020 [FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images]
A Saudi court has sentenced 11 people to a combined 65 years in prison and issued fines of more than 29 million riyals ($7.7 million) after finding them guilty of smuggling government-subsidised diesel, the Public Prosecution said.

According to the prosecution, the 11 smugglers and a commercial entity bought government-subsidised diesel in large quantities, through gas stations they owned and illegally resold them to buyers abroad, the Saudi  Sabq newspaper reported.

The defendants were also found guilty of money laundering, counterfeiting and violating the banking control system.

The Saudi authorities have also stripped the gas stations of their licences and prevented them from future dealing with government institutions.

