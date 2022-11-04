US begins trial of Trump ally accused of promoting UAE interests

A jury began on Wednesday deliberations in the federal trial of billionaire Tom Barrack, a Donald Trump loyalist accused of using his influence with Trump to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates, AP reported.

Barrack, 75, is a longtime friend of Trump and a California billionaire who previously chaired Trump's inauguration committee in the White House. He comes from a long line of Trump associates to face various criminal charges.

CNBC reported that an indictment filed on Tuesday in a New York federal court accused Barrack of working for years to covertly advance the UAE's interests through his influence in the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and his administration.

The seven-count indictment also accuses Barrack of obstructing justice and making multiple false statements in a 2019 interview with federal authorities, according to the same source.

The indictment said Barrack had informally advised US officials on Middle East policy and also sought to be appointed to a senior US government position, including as special envoy to the Middle East.

Barrack pleaded not guilty to acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, obstruction of justice and making false statements. He vehemently denied the charges against him.

US Assistant Attorney General Ryan Harris told jurors in closing arguments on Tuesday that Barrack had schemed to become the "eyes, ears and the voice" for the UAE as part of a criminal conspiracy to manipulate Trump's foreign policy.

For his part, defence attorney Randall Jackson said Barrack was an honest businessman who has never hidden any sinister activity.

Barrack could face up to 10 years in prison, if found guilty.