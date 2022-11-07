Gaza: coastal erosion 'life threatening' say local Palestinians

The Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are preparing to defend their homes against the sea as coastal erosion expected during winter storms threatens life in the enclave. Sandbags, cement blocks and rubble are all being used to protect homes from collapse.

With waves reaching an unprecedented size due to erosion and, say officials, climate change, they called for world leaders in Sharm al Sheikh for the COP27 summit to pay serious attention to the issue.

Hassan al Ajrami, 59, who lives in a house on the coast, told the local APA news agency that sandbags and the other materials help to consolidate the shoreline and break the waves. "If we did not face winter with these preparations, we would see our house collapse," he said. "Drastic solutions are called for." A couple of years ago, he pointed out, the waves rose above the level of his house and civil defence officers had to step in and save his family.

Dozens of homes, hotels and tourist attractions along the sea front are threatened by rising wave levels.

