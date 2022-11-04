Portuguese / Spanish / English

4,196 births in besieged Gaza in October - Ministry

November 4, 2022
A newborn baby girl being hold by his father, Muhammad Omar Mousellem, as she was named after Shireen Abu Akleh who was an Al Jazeera journalist and shot dead while covering an Israeli military raid in Jenin, [Ali Jadallah - Anadolu Agency]
The besieged Gaza Strip has recorded a total of 4,196 and 284 modalities in October, the Palestinian Interior Ministry announced yesterday.

The Ministry said that the male births had amounted to "2,141 babies, while the 2,055 others were girls."

"1,571 of the deliveries were recorded in the Gaza interior directorate; new births: 818 in Khan Yunis' civil status office, 804 in the Strip's northern offices, 555 in the central offices, and 448 in the Rafah directorate," the Ministry pointed out.

Mortalities, the Ministry added, had included 157 males, and 127 females.

