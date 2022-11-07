Haftar appears before US court via video link on war crime charges

Libyan Major General Khalifa Haftar has appeared before an American court to respond to a war crimes lawsuit against him, Libyan researcher and head of the US-based Foundation for Democracy and Human Right, Imad El-Din Zuhri Al-Muntasir told Arabi21.

Al-Muntasir, who was the first to file cases against Haftar before the American judiciary, explained that "Haftar is currently appearing before the lawyers in an examination regarding his responsibility for the crimes he is accused of in the three lawsuits filed against him before the US Federal Court in Virginia."

He pointed out that "in the event that Haftar responds to the court's orders, the examinations may continue for two days, but in the event that he violates his promises to cooperate and answer questions, the court will motion to make his verdict a final ruling and will begin sessions to determine the value of compensation for his victims, which may amount to $100 million."

Mosaddeq Habrara, director of the Libyan-American Alliance, confirmed to Arabi21 that Haftar will appear before the court via video link.

Arabi21 tried to contact Haftar's legal team for comment on the matter but it received no response.

Several lawsuits have been filed by the families of victims and lawyers before the American judiciary demanding that Haftar be tried for crimes committed in Libya, as he holds American citizenship.

READ: ICC prosecutor visits Libya to boost accountability for war criminals