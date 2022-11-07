Portuguese / Spanish / English

Philippines lifts deployment ban on domestic workers to Saudi Arabia

November 7, 2022
A cook from the Philippines prepares a 'black crepe' for a customer from a mobile food van located on the side of a highway in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. Saudi Arabia is working to reduce the the Middle Easts biggest economys reliance on oil, which provides three-quarters of government revenue, as part of a plan for the biggest economic shakeup since the countrys founding. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A cook from the Philippines prepares a 'black crepe' for a customer from a mobile food van located on the side of a highway in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016 [Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images]
The Philippines will lift a ban on deploying domestic workers to Saudi Arabia and resume it in November, after Riyadh agreed to boost protective measures for Filipino migrants, officials said, local media reports.

According to the report, deployment resumed on 7 November, a decision that comes after talks between the Philippines' migrant workers department and Saudi's Human Resource Ministry.

The agencies vowed to "work closely together to facilitate the decent and productive employment" of Filipino workers and ensure "protection of their rights", a joint statement said.

 

