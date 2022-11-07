Philippines lifts deployment ban on domestic workers to Saudi Arabia

The Philippines will lift a ban on deploying domestic workers to Saudi Arabia and resume it in November, after Riyadh agreed to boost protective measures for Filipino migrants, officials said, local media reports.

According to the report, deployment resumed on 7 November, a decision that comes after talks between the Philippines' migrant workers department and Saudi's Human Resource Ministry.

The agencies vowed to "work closely together to facilitate the decent and productive employment" of Filipino workers and ensure "protection of their rights", a joint statement said.

