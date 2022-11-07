Tunisia: opposition accuses authorities of disrupting meeting

The most significant opposition bloc in Tunisia has accused the authorities of trying to disrupt its meeting in the governorate of Sidi Bouzid — the cradle of the Tunisian revolution — on Sunday, Al-Quds Al-Arabi has reported.

The National Salvation Front said on Facebook that the public meeting in Regueb was held as it seeks to mobilise support in the regions against the "coup" of President Kais Saied and push for a return to constitutional legitimacy and democracy. "The governor of Sidi Bouzid was reluctant to accept the licence for the meeting as required by law," explained the organisation. "After discussions, though, the Front's representative in the governorate managed to submit the licence to the Regueb district, as recommended by the governorate officials."

The Front also accused the security and local authorities of "exerting pressure" against the owner of the hall in which the meeting was supposed to be held, to force him to cancel the agreement to hire out the building for the meeting. "Security pressure was also repeated against the owner of a second hall, which forced him to retreat and return the rent, and the same pressure was repeated against the owner of a private park in the city who felt the need to apologise for hosting the meeting."

According to the opposition group, it is the regime's "intransigence" and "blatant attack" on freedom of assembly and expression that pushed the Front to reaffirm that it upholds the gains of the Tunisian revolution in terms of freedom of expression, assembly and peaceful demonstration. "We will hold a meeting in a public square in the city of Regueb, whatever it costs. We call on all national forces to stand in solidarity with the Front in defence of freedom, as the flames of tyranny will spread everywhere if it is sparked in any part of the country."

The group said that "criminals" claiming to be affiliated with President Kais Saied had threatened to attack the Front's leadership when their vehicles entered Regueb. "We hold President Saied and the Minister of the Interior, Taoufik Charfeddine, responsible for everything that may happen from this attack such as the consequences on people's lives and property. The mission of the National Security Forces is to protect public order and the protection of the life, property and freedom of citizens."

On several occasions during the past few months, the National Salvation Front has accused the Tunisian authorities of preventing it from holding public meetings. It has also accused Saied's supporters of targeting a number of its figures during protests in the capital.

