Israel builds fake cemeteries around Al-Aqsa Mosque, says Palestinian committee

The Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque Committee of the Palestinian Legislative Council accused the Israeli occupation authorities yesterday of constructing fake cemeteries around Al-Aqsa Mosque, Quds Press has reported.

According to the head of the Committee, Ahmad Abu Halabiyeh MP, this was an attempt to forge "evidence" to "prove" a historic Jewish presence in the Palestinian, Arab and Islamic holy city.

"Recently, the Israeli occupation has built hundreds of tombs to prove that the Jewish existence dates back hundreds of years," explained Abu Halabiyeh. Around 300 fake tombs have been built in Jabal Al-Zaytoun, east of Al-Aqsa Mosque, he said, and 200 others in Wadi Al Hilwa in Silwan, south of the mosque, in addition to hundreds more in different areas across occupied Jerusalem, mainly in the Old City.

The MP pointed out that these tombs were built over the past two years. One area, he said, has even been called the "Jewish Cemetery".

"This is a clear distortion of history, as well as proof that the Israelis are intruders," added Abu Halabiyeh. Building tombs without human remains inside, he stressed, reinforces settlement projects and serves the occupation's interests.

Israeli aggression against and within Al-Aqsa Mosque occurs on a daily basis, he concluded.

