Morocco arrests 300 migrants trying to cross border into Spain

Moroccan security forces thwarted an attempt by hundreds of migrants to cross the border into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, local media, Al-Omq Al-Maghrebi, reported on Sunday.

According to the report, more than 300 migrants were arrested.

Injuries were reported among migrants and security forces, the sources said.

In June, hundreds of migrants tried to scale the iron border fence between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla, but were stopped by Moroccan and Spanish forces, leaving at least 23 migrants dead.

According to Moroccan authorities, at least 14,746 attempts to illegally cross border into Spain were foiled in the first quarter of 2022.

