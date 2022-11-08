Tunisia Ennahda stands with Qatar against 'racist defamation campaigns'

Tunisian Ennahda Movement expressed its solidarity with Qatar which has been facing "racist defamation campaigns" as its preparing to kickstart World Cup 2022.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, Ennahda said: "Brotherly state of Qatar has been subject to a racist defamation campaign as it is preparing to kickstart the World Cup 2022, football tournament."

Ennahda stated that the incentive of this campaign is "hate and jealousy" as such a small Arab state is organising this famous sports event.

The Tunisian Islamist movement condemned the "suspicious campaigns" and expressed its ability to produce the best and most successful football tournament.

It also hailed the preparations by Qatar for this tournament as well as to sticking to Arab and Islamic values, stating that it would be admired by all people around the world.

READ: Qatar Minister slams hypocrisy of people calling for World Cup boycott