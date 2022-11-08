Turkiye: Swedish PM visits Ataturk mausoleum 

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Christerson visited the mausoleum of the founder of the Turkish Republic, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in the capital Ankara today. After laying a wreath at the site, Christerson observed a minute's silence, and then took a commemorative photograph.

The Swedish official and his entourage then went to the National Pact Tower, which forms the entrance to the museum at the site.

"It is a great honour for me to visit the Republic of Turkiye, which was founded by Ataturk nearly 100 years ago," he wrote in the Visitors' Book. "Your photos taken with then Crown Prince Gustav Adolf at the opening of the Swedish Embassy in Ankara in 1934 remind me of how far back our close ties date."

Christerson is on an official visit to Turkiye at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He expressed his wish to deepen relations between the two countries.