Iran: Air pollution kills over 20,000 people a year

Air pollution in Iran has killed 20,800 people during 2021, an official announced yesterday.

"Iran recorded 20,800 deaths last year due to air pollution-related diseases," the head of Air Quality and Climate Change at Iran's environment ministry, Abbas Shahsavani, told Etemadonline, adding that 6,400 of the cases were registered in the Iranian capital city of Tehran.

During 2020, Shahsavani pointed out, Iran had registered a total of "41,700 fatalities from air pollution, 3,751 of which were in Tehran."

Environmental experts say air pollution in Tehran is caused by a lack of air ventilation, population density and old vehicles' exhausts.

The announcement came as Iran's state environment department chief, Ali Salajegheh, arrived in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh to participate in the COP27 UN climate summit, where world leaders are currently convening to discuss pressing environmental issues.

