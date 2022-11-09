John Kerry should clarify statements on freezing ex-Egypt President Mubarak's assets, son says 

Alaa Mubarak, son of Egypt's late President Hosni Mubarak, has asked the US Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, John Kerry, for clarification regarding old statements which he made when he was Secretary of State, on freezing assets owned by the Mubarak family in America.

At the time, Kerry said Washington would freeze $31.5 billion of the former Egyptian president's assets including real estate in New York and California, as well as funds in US banks.

"Welcome to John Kerry at the climate conference. I wish someone would ask him about his statement in 2011 on freezing $31.5 billion as well as other real estate owned by Mubarak in America, what has happened to them," Alaa said on Twitter.

مرحباً بجون كيرى فى مؤتمر المناخ ; يا ريت حد يسألوا عن تصريحه فى ٢٠١١ بتجميد ٣١ مليار دولار ونصف لمبارك وعقارات تم تجميدها فى امريكا اخبارهم ايه ؟ ياريت نسمعه وهو بيقول: ياه ده موضوع قديم قوى لسه فاكرين ده كان مجرد تصريح ولع الدنيا وبعدين قولنا انها غلطة غير مقصودة ! Shame on u pic.twitter.com/uctfTLD6r7 — Alaa Mubarak (@AlaaMubarak_) November 7, 2022

Alaa, who shared a clip of Kerry's statements regarding the Mubarak assets, added: "I wish we could hear him say: Oh, this was an old topic which was just a passionate statement, and then we claimed it was an unintended mistake! Shame on u."

Kerry is in Egypt to attend the United Nations COP27 Climate Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh.

