Russia withdraws two war ships after nine months

Two Russian Navy ships have finally left the Mediterranean after nine months due to Turkiye's ban on the transfer of warships to the Black Sea amid the Ukraine war, Middle East Eye reports.

According to the report, the flagship of the Russian Pacific Fleet, and Admiral Tributs, a large anti-submarine ship, left the Mediterranean Sea on 21 October through the Suez Canal, the Ukraine-based Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies said.

Both ships had originally arrived in the Mediterranean Sea on 2 February, a couple of weeks short of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the report says.

