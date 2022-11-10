Saudi Arabia sends 4,000 tonnes of diesel to Yemen

Yemen received a batch of diesel from Saudi Arabia at the port of Nashtoon in the Al-Mahra governorate, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reports.

According to the report, it is the first delivery of the new Saudi oil derivatives of 4,000 metric tonnes of diesel.

This delivery is expected to help operate more than 70 power generation plants across Yemen, the report says.

The order was dispatched "as part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's continuous support to the Yemeni people", and following the directives of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, "in response to a request by the Yemeni government to help it provide oil derivatives," SPA added.

