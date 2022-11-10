The US delivers 3 F-35 jets to Israel

Israel has received three new F-35 fighter jets today from the United States at a military air base in the Negev region, Arab48 reported.

The new jets that arrived in Israel will join the 33 aircraft that have been delivered by the US Defence Contractor, Lockheed Martin.

The fighter F-35 has been lauded as a "game-changer" by the military, not only for its offensive and stealth capabilities, but for its ability to connect its systems with other aircraft and form an information-sharing network.

The price of each aircraft of this model is $90 million, and has a capacity to carry 16 tons of missiles. It is considered a stealth aircraft capable of circumventing radar, and its speed reaches 1900 kilometres per hour.

Lockheed Martin's F-35 jets were used in the Gaza bombardment during 2014 and 2021, which destroyed large populated areas and caused thousands of casualties across the two assaults.

Israel has agreed to purchase at least 50 F-35 fighter jets. So far, 36 aircraft have been delivered, and the remaining planes are slated to arrive in batches of twos and threes until 2024.

