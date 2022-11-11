Portuguese / Spanish / English

Cholera infections rising in Lebanon, says minister 

A general view of the refugee camp as cholera spreads rapidly among Syrian refugee camp and Lebanese citizens in Akkar district of Lebanon on October 20, 2022 [Houssam Shbaro/Anadolu Agency]
The number of cholera infections is rising rapidly in Lebanon, caretaker Health Minister, Firas Al-Abyad, announced yesterday.

"Lebanon's infrastructure is worn out, and the ministry is carrying out regular tours to detect pollution sources," Al-Abyd told CNBC, adding that his country was "investing in hospitals' readiness ahead of an imminent outbreak."

He pointed out that his ministry would be responsible for "citizens' treatment, while international organisations will be responsible for the treatment of Syrian and Palestinian refugees."

Al-Abyad called on international organisations to "cooperate in raising awareness about cholera to limit the spread of this epidemic."

The first case of cholera was reported in Lebanon on 6 October, marking the first appearance of the disease in the country since 1993.

