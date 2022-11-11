Saudi Arabia: starts Carbon-capture Centre as part of 2060 net-zero goal

Saudi Arabia has established a Carbon-capture sequestration Centre, as the State oil giant seeks to reach its goal of net-zero emissions by 2060, Reuters reports.

According to the report, the Centre will be located on the east coast of Saudi Arabia in Jubail.

"I'm pleased to announce the establishment of a CCC will help the Kingdom to meet its net zero ambition by 2060," the Kingdom's Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said in a speech at COP27, Egypt.

The hub will potentially be able to store up to 9 million tonnes of CO2 a year by 2027, he added.

