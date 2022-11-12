UNGA Fourth Committee votes to extend UNRWA mandate

The Fourth Committee of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday adopted four resolutions in favour of Palestine, including extending the mandate of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and the illegality of Israeli settlements.

On extending UNRWA's operations, 164 countries voted in favour of the resolution, six countries voted against it and five others abstained.

Meanwhile, 165 countries voted in favour of a resolution to assist Palestinian refugees, while ten countries abstained and only Israel voted against it.

At the same time, 160 countries voted in favour of a resolution on the property of the Palestinian refugees and their revenue, while seven countries voted against the resolution and seven countries abstained.

In addition, 150 countries voted in favour of a resolution on Israeli settlements and practices in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem and the occupied Syrian Golan, while eight countries voted against the resolution and 14 abstained.

READ: Palestine's humanitarian paradigm only serves Israeli interests

Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad Al-Maliki hailed the vote and the international support of the resolutions in favour of Palestine.

Al-Maliki announced in a statement that the positive vote of the countries comes in light of Israel's systematic violations against Palestinians and their rights and Israel's lack of commitment to international law.

He added that these decisions affirm the legitimate rights of Palestinians, foremost of which is the right to self-determination and the right of return of the refugees.