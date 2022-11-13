20 killed as minibus plunges into canal in Egypt

At least 20 people were killed and six injured Saturday when a minibus fell into a canal in northern Egypt, according to officials, reports Anadolu Agency.

Dakahlia governorship updated the death toll on Facebook.

The Health Ministry previously said 19 were killed and six injured when the minibus fell into the Nile River.

Media reports said the minibus was carrying dozens of passengers when the driver lost control and fell into Mansuriya canal in Aga town, in the Nile Delta province of Dakahlia.

A Health Ministry statement said 18 ambulances were dispatched to the scene to search for survivors.

Egypt has a poor transportation record despite government efforts to improve the country's road network.

The country has recorded 56,789 deaths and 6,164 injuries in road accidents in 2020, according to the state statistics agency, CAPMAS,

The Turkish Foreign Ministry extended condolences to the people of Egypt.

"We wish God's mercy on those who lost their lives, our condolences to their families, the brotherly people of Egypt and the Arab Republic of Egypt, and a speedy recovery to the injured," is said in a statement.

