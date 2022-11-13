Lebanon starts vaccination campaign against cholera

Lebanese health authorities on Saturday launched a vaccination campaign against a cholera outbreak in the country, reports Anadolu Agency.

The campaign targets the northern provinces of Aakkar, Bekaa, Baalbek and Hermel, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The statement said the three-week campaign aims to vaccinate 70% of the targeted groups in the four provinces.

Lebanon has reported 521 cholera infections, including 18 deaths.

On Thursday, Lebanese health authorities received 600,000 doses of cholera vaccine, provided by the World Health Organization and UNICEF.

The UN and European Union have also allocated $9.5 million and 800,000 euros respectively to support Lebanese efforts to fight the outbreak.

Cholera is caused by ingesting bacteria found in contaminated water or food.

The first case of cholera was reported in Lebanon on October 6, marking the first appearance of the disease in the country since 1993.

Lebanese people are living in difficult conditions as the country's economy and currency have almost collapsed amid a shortage of many medicines.

