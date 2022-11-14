Israel: upcoming government 'most fascist' in history, says MK

Arab Israeli parliamentarian Ahmad Tibi said on Sunday that the Palestinian people are facing the "most fascist" and "most extreme" government in Israel's history, Al Watan Voice has reported.

"Fascism has become a central current in the government," said Tibi. "The rise of this fascism in Israel does not mean that the former governments were moderate, but the upcoming one is the most fascist after the rise of the Zionist religious parties."

This, he added, poses a challenge to Palestinians in Israel and in the occupied territories, as well as to the international community. "Despite all of this, we are able to face all of the hardships with this government. The past is a witness for this as we faced off governments including Sharon, Etan and Lieberman. We will face off Smotrich and Ben-Gvir."

The MK said that far-right extremists Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir pose a threat to the Palestinians because of their remarks and pledges related to Palestinian political prisoners, Al-Aqsa Mosque and illegal settlements in Area C of the occupied West Bank. He pointed out that while Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc has 64 seats in the Knesset out of 120, the "extreme right-wing" controls 75 seats altogether. "Israel is heading towards extremism and fascism."

Palestinian unity in the occupied territories and in Israel – "the territories occupied in 1948 and 1967" — is essential, concluded Tibi.

READ: Israel MK wishes Arab lawmakers would leave Israel forever