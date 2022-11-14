Kuwait hands 3-year suspended sentence to anchor Fajr Al-Saeed

The Kuwaiti Criminal Court yesterday sentenced controversial Kuwaiti writer and TV host, Fajr Al-Saeed, to a three-year suspended prison sentence and bail of 2,000 Kuwaiti Dinars ($6,530), Al-Rai newspaper reported.

The paper said the court has suspended the prison sentence "due to good conduct and behaviour" in the case related to criticising the emir.

Kuwaiti activist, Abdullah Fairouz, had filed a complaint against Al-Saeed, accusing her of "dishonouring the emir", after she criticised government decisions during her "Scope" TV show.

Kuwaiti law prohibits criticism of the emir and considers the offence a political crime, punishable by a maximum of five years in prison.

