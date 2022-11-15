Turkiye to hold Energy Summit in Antalya on 21-22 November

The Turkiye Energy Summit will be held on 21-22 November in the south-western coastal city of Antalya, with the theme 'Energy and Geopolitics Special', Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Fatih Donmez, and Former German Chancellor, Gerhard Schroder, are expected to attend the Summit, which will bring together participants from the public and private sectors.

The two-day event will host many sessions on topics including natural gas exploration, production and investments, trade and distribution in the Turkish electricity market, liquefied natural gas and natural gas markets, renewable energy investments and electric vehicles.

The Summit will include sessions on the 'Importance of Turkiye in Gas Supply to the Region', 'the European Energy Crisis', 'the Importance of New Generation Thermal Power Plants in Energy Supply Security' and 'Hydrogen and Energy Storage'.

Last October, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that he had agreed with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to form a natural gas hub in Turkiye.

