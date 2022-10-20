Turkiye to work with Russia to become a natural gas hub, Erdogan says

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said yesterday that he had agreed with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to form a natural gas hub in Turkiye, Reuters reports.

Speaking to members of his AK Party in parliament, Erdogan said Putin had said Europe can obtain its gas supply from the hub in Turkey.

This comes as Erdogan instructed the Turkish government to begin work on a gas centre in his country, proposed by Putin to export Russian gas to Europe.

"Together with Mr Putin, we have instructed our Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and relevant institutions on the Russian side to cooperate," Erdogan told reporters last week.

The Turkish president confirmed that work would begin immediately.

Gas exports to Europe are being greatly affected by Western sanctions imposed on Moscow as a result of its war on Ukraine.

READ: Putin courts Erdogan with plan to pump more Russian gas via Turkiye