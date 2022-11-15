Portuguese / Spanish / English

UN calls for probe into killing of Palestine teen

Fifteen-year-old Fulla was killed and another Palestinian was moderately wounded after Israeli occupation forces opened fire at them in Beitunia, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.
November 15, 2022 at 9:58 am | Published in: International Organisations, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, UN, Videos & Photo Stories
November 15, 2022 at 9:58 am

The United Nations coordinator for the Middle East peace process, Tor Wennesland, yesterday called for an "immediate and comprehensive investigation" into a recent Israeli killing to a teenage Palestinian girl, Fulla Masalmeh.

"Appalled by the tragic killing of a 15-year old Palestinian girl, Folah Al-Masalmah, by Israeli security forces during a raid this morning near Ramallah. My heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones," he wrote on Twitter.

He added that "This requires an immediate and thorough investigation into her death."

Fifteen-year-old Fulla was shot dead by the Israeli forces during a raid in the occupied West Bank's central city of Beitunia yesterday morning.

