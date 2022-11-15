UN calls for probe into killing of Palestine teen

The United Nations coordinator for the Middle East peace process, Tor Wennesland, yesterday called for an "immediate and comprehensive investigation" into a recent Israeli killing to a teenage Palestinian girl, Fulla Masalmeh.

"Appalled by the tragic killing of a 15-year old Palestinian girl, Folah Al-Masalmah, by Israeli security forces during a raid this morning near Ramallah. My heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones," he wrote on Twitter.

Appalled by the tragic killing of a 15-year old Palestinian girl, Folah Al-Masalmah, by Israeli security forces during a raid this morning near Ramallah. My heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones. This requires an immediate and thorough investigation into her death. — Tor Wennesland (@TWennesland) November 14, 2022

He added that "This requires an immediate and thorough investigation into her death."

Fifteen-year-old Fulla was shot dead by the Israeli forces during a raid in the occupied West Bank's central city of Beitunia yesterday morning.

READ: Israel army adopts lenient policy for shooting at Palestinians