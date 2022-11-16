5 killed after armed men open fire in southwest Iran

At least five people were killed and more than a dozen injured after a group of armed men opened fire at a crowd in Iran's southwestern province of Khuzestan on Wednesday evening, state media said, reported Anadolu Agency.

The incident took place at a market in the city of Izeh after dusk when assailants riding two motorcycles opened indiscriminate fire at a crowd, which included residents and policemen, reports said.

An elderly woman and a child were among those killed, according to local media, citing officials. Some are said to be in critical condition.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to media reports, a religious seminary was also set on fire by unknown men in the main market of the city. Videos circulating online showed plumes of fire and smoke rising from the building.

READ: UN office urges Iran to free detained peaceful protesters

The incident comes amid countrywide protests triggered by the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of Iran's morality police in mid-September.

According to local sources, a group of cars and motorcycles gathered in the Izeh market on Wednesday evening in response to the three-day call given for anti-government protests across the country. In the ensuing chaos, the attackers opened fire at those present in the market.

Protests continue in many parts of the country, with several shooting incidents reported in recent weeks, mostly targeting policemen.

Last month, an attack at a popular shrine in southern Iran claimed the lives of 15 people. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group.

So far, Iran's judiciary has sentenced five people to death for involvement in the months-long protests and fatal attacks on security forces.