Israel designate-premier agrees with far-right Ben-Gvir's party to increase settlements in West Bank

Incoming Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and the far-right "Jewish Strength" Party of controversial politician, Itamar Ben-Gvir, reached a deal Thursday to increase Israeli settlements in the Occupied West Bank, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Official public broadcaster, KAN, said the deal is part of preliminary consultations by Netanyahu to form a government.

The sides agreed "to retroactively legalise" dozens of Israeli settlement outposts in the Occupied West Bank within 60 days of the establishment of the government, according to KAN.

It also includes an agreement to resettle four settlements in the northern West Bank that were evacuated in 2005 as part of an Israeli unilateral plan to leave the settlements along with evacuating settlements in Gaza.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry denounced the deal and said it infringes on the issues of the final status that must be determined through negotiations between Palestinians and Israelis.

It said the deal would encourage and provide protection "for the settlers' militias and their terrorist organisations."

Netanyahu secured the required votes within Parliament that allows him to form the upcoming government, following elections earlier this month.

