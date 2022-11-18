Dubai ruler congratulates Qatar for hosting FIFA World Cup

The UAE's Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, congratulated the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, on his country's hosting of the FIFA World Cup, considering this achievement a source of "pride for the Gulf and a historic step for all Arabs."

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed said: "Qatar's hosting of the World Cup is a Qatari achievement, a pride for the Gulf, and a historic step for all Arabs."

"We congratulate the Emir of Qatar and our brethren, the people of Qatar, on this global achievement. All countries and peoples of the region are concerned with supporting the success of this major global event in our region. We hope for continued Gulf and Arab success, God willing."

Some experts expect Dubai to be the biggest beneficiary from the World Cup as it is preparing for a boom in the hospitality, aviation and tourism sectors during the games with fans staying in the Gulf state and travelling to Doha for matches.

