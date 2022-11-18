Israel to demolish Palestine school in Masafer Yatta

The Israeli occupation army yesterday issued an order to demolish a Palestinian school which is under construction in the Masafer Yatta region, south of Hebron, in the occupied West Bank.

Local sources said Israeli forces informed the residents of the demolition order of the three-classroom school in Al-Safi area.

Occupation forces have recently escalated their repressive practices against Palestinians in Masafer Yatta, including through the demolition of homes and schools, stopping construction and preventing Palestinians and shepherds from accessing their land.

In August, the Israeli forces issued a demolition order to a school in the village of Shuub Al-Batn in Masafer Yatta. Some 54 children attended the school that has been open since 2015.

In 1999, the Israeli authorities issued eviction orders for the approximately 700 Palestinians in the Masafer Yatta region, under the pretext that they live in an illegal firing zone.

Since then, the Palestinian communities in the area have been subjected to several waves of demolitions and evictions.

