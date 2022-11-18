Latest News
PA: Palestinian refugees rescued in Mediterranean Sea
Hamas: Israel coalition gov't deal will explode situation
PA calls on international community to prevent Netanyahu-Ben Gvir deal
President Joe Biden grants immunity to Saudi's MBS over Khashoggi killing
Israel coalition deal violates UN resolutions, constitutes war crime
Israel to demolish Palestine school in Masafer Yatta
HRW raises 'alarm bells' over Egyptian regime's retaliation against activists
Brazil's Lula pledges to protect Amazon at COP27
10 killed in gas cylinder explosion in Iraq
Dozens killed in house fire in Gaza refugee camp
Tunisia president warns of attempts to overthrow the state
Ennahda: Saied's coup took Tunisia backwards
Seeking compromise candidate, Lebanese politician Bassil leaves door ajar for presidency bid
Israel designate-premier agrees with far-right Ben-Gvir's party to increase settlements in West Bank
Iran intelligence tried to kidnap or assassinate critics in UK at least 10 times, MI5 says
