Arabs in Yafa protest against Israel's plans to evict 1,400 Arab citizens

Political Arab factions in Israel on Friday staged a protest in the Arab city of Yafa against the Israeli plan to ethnically cleanse 1,400 Arabs from the city.

According to Wafa News Agency, the protesters held placards with slogans expressing rejection of the Israeli eviction plans under the Absentees' Property Law of 1950.

Under this law, hundreds of indigenous Palestinian families could be evicted from their homes in favour of Israeli settlers.

The placards at the protest read: "Absentee property for indigenous residents, not for investors" and "uprooting inhabitants and Judaising the city is a timebomb".

Meanwhile, the protesters called for all Arabs in Israel to stand against the Israeli eviction plans aimed at reinforcing the apartheid.

Most of Yafa's Palestinian population was forced to flee the city during the 1948 Zionist occupation of historical Palestine, events that were later known as the Nakba.

However, a community of approximately 15,000 Palestinians, who now hold Israeli citizenship, are still present in their ancestral land.

They organise weekly protests against Israeli plans, with the aim of protecting their existence.

