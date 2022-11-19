Palestinians protest against Israel's fake graves in Jerusalem

Tens of Palestinians from the Wadi Al-Rababa neighbourhood in Jerusalem have protested against Israel's policy of planting fake graves and placing cameras around the area, Arab48 reported on Friday.

According to Arab48, the protesters started their action with the Friday prayer near Al-Ghazali Mosque. Speeches were then delivered, highlighting the dangers of the Israeli policy of planting fake tombs.

The speakers also warned that the Israeli occupation authorities have been planting fake tombs around Jerusalem's neighbourhoods to consolidate untrue narratives about Jewish history in the holy city.

Israeli settler groups have been placing counterfeit tombs since 1978 in the neighbourhoods of Wadi Al-Rababa, Wadi Al-Hilwa, Al-Salouddha and Ras Al-Amoud.

According to activists, the settler groups claim that they renovate old graves while instead planting new empty ones.

Data reported by Wafa News Agency stated that the Israeli occupation authorities had expropriated more than 5,000 dunams in the occupied holy city under claims of building biblical parks and renovating graves.

Wafa reported that the Israeli occupation authorities had built 12,800 fake graves since 1978, including 32 per cent on the southern side of Al-Aqsa Mosque and 935 in Wadi Al-Rababa.

READ: Dozens killed in house fire in Gaza refugee camp