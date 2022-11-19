Hamas hails Lebanon for teaching Palestine cause in schools

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas has hailed the Lebanese Minister of Education Abbas Halabi for implementing lessons in schools to discuss the Palestinian cause.

In a statement sent to the media on Friday, Hamas praised the Lebanese minister's call to shed light on the negative implications of Arab regimes normalising ties with the Israeli occupation.

Hamas emphasised that the decision came as part of: "Our Palestinian battle with the Israeli occupation for raising awareness among future generations by educating them about their just causes and national rights."

