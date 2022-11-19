Turkiye charity builds 359 homes for Syria refugees in Idlib

Haq Association for Turkish Humanitarian Aid has completed the fifth stage of the Life Homes project for Syrian refugees in Idlib as it handed over 359 homes to Syrian refugees in Idlib, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

In a statement, the charity said that its project supported the campaign launched by the Turkish Interior Ministry in cooperation with the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) to build homes for Syrian refugees in Idlib.

The Interior Ministry campaign was launched in January 2019 and named "We Stand with Idlib", aiming to meet the needs of Syrian refugees.

In August this year, Turkiye completed the building of more than 60,000 houses in Idlib. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu announced in November that Turkiye is planning to complete the construction of 100,000 homes for displaced Syrians in Idlib by the end of 2022.

