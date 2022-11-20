Saudi Arabia, Thailand strengthen ties following MBS visit

Saudi Arabia and Thailand have signed several agreements aimed at boosting bilateral ties following a historic visit by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) to Bangkok on Friday.

The visit follows Riyadh and Bangkok's decision to restore diplomatic ties after more than 30 years of downgraded relations over a jewellery theft involving a Thai janitor working in a royal palace. MBS's arrival in the kingdom was the first by a Saudi royal to the country since that time. Full diplomatic relations were restored in January after Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha visited Riyadh.

According to Reuters, the two leaders signed five agreements during the current visit aimed at increasing trade and investment between the countries, promote tourism and deepen cooperation in the field of energy. The energy agreement will cover petroleum, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, renewable and low-carbon technology, the Thai Energy Ministry said yesterday.

Thailand also invited the crown prince to be a special guest at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit which was being hosted in the country coinciding with visit. The Saudi royal also received an honorary doctorate degree in the field of land knowledge for sustainable development from Thailand's Kasetsart University.

