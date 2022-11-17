UAE president meets Saudi crown prince on sidelines of G20 Summit

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz, crown prince and prime minister of Saudi Arabia, on the sidelines of the 17th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit that is taking place in Bali, Indonesia, Gulf News reports.

The two discussed the robust relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as well as topics of mutual interest including those on the agenda of the G20 Summit.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail Bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei; and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Bin Abdullah.

In January, the Saudi crown prince announced that he plans to spend about $147 billion to turn the kingdom into the principal air and sea logistics hub for the region, putting him in direct competition with the UAE.

