Gaza destroys narcotics seized in smuggling attempts, on 21 November 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

Authorities in Gaza have today destroyed large quantities of narcotics seized since the beginning of the year following smuggling operations.

Speaking at a press conference today the head of the Military Justice Authority, Major General Nasser Suleiman, said that the materials that were destroyed are the quantities that were seized and impounded after having been brought "in from abroad".

Suleiman indicated that the destroyed materials include 1,927 hashish bushes, 199,000 and 675 narcotic pills, in addition to approximately four kilogrammes of the narcotic weed "banjo".

The narcotic substances were destroyed in specialised ovens, in the presence of the competent authorities, in accordance with the law, he added.

Today's press conference was held was held by the Military Judicial Authority at its headquarters in Gaza City, in cooperation with the Anti-Narcotics Department of the Police, in the presence of representatives of the Legislative Council, a number of dignitaries, and youth groups who are active in raising awareness of drug-related issues.

