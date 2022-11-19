Meshaal condemns world's silence on Gaza siege

Head of the Hamas movement abroad Khaled Meshaal, stressed the need to lift the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip, condemning the world's silence in the face of this crime, which left the Gaza Strip suffering under its weight.

This came in media statements regarding the fire that broke out in a residential building in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of 21 people.

Meshaal said he received: "News of the terrible accident in Jabalia refugee camp with great sorrow and pain. Our people's unity in the face of all events and the solemn funerals of the martyrs demonstrates the cohesion and unity of our people."

He added: "I received calls from the nation's icons, who offered their condolences and expressed their solidarity with our people in Gaza."

Meshaal pointed out that all the diaspora camps in Lebanon performed absentee prayers for the martyrs in a demonstration of popular solidarity, pointing fingers and condemning those who besiege Gaza, preventing the entry of equipment for the civil defence services.

On Thursday, 21 Palestinians died as a large fire broke out in a residential building in the Jabalia camp. A state of mourning was officially declared for the lives of the victims on Friday.

The population of the Gaza Strip, which exceeds two million, suffers difficult economic and living conditions due to the continued Israeli blockade since 2006.

