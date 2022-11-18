Israel releases body of Palestinian teenager held for over 2 months

Israeli authorities, on Friday, handed over the body of a Palestinian teenager to Palestinian authorities two months after he was shot dead by the Israeli army, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"The handover of Haitham Mubarak's body took place at the Israeli Karamilo checkpoint, east of Ramallah, in the centre of the West Bank," said the Palestinian Civil Affairs Authority in a statement.

A Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance, in the presence of representatives of the Palestinian Liaison, received the body, the statement added.

The funeral for the 17-year-old boy will be held on Sunday.

Mubarak, from the town of Abu Falah, north-east of Ramallah, was shot dead on 8 September by the Israeli army near a settlement street in Beiten, east of Ramallah.

