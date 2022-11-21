Israel Occupation planning settler-led war on Palestinians, Palestine PM warns

The Palestinian Authority's (PA) Prime Minister has warned that the Israeli Occupation is preparing to declare war on Palestinians through violence led by illegal Jewish settlers, calling for the international community to condemn the Occupation and its expansion into Palestinian territories.

In a speech at the beginning of the government session in Ramallah today, Mohammad Shtayyeh, stated that "if the negotiations to form the government in Israel are based on who builds more settlements, who wants to make it easier to shoot more at us, and who wants to confiscate more of our land, then it is preparing to declare war against us led by the extremist colonialists".

He stressed that "In light of this scene that includes parties that want to ignite the fuse of killing and destruction, the world is now required to say out loud that it rejects this policy, and that it is ready to make Israel pay the price for this systematic policy of aggression against our people."

Shtayyeh particularly called on international human rights and humanitarian organisations to carry out their duties in preserving the rights of Palestinian children, exposing the policies of the Occupation, and holding it accountable for its crimes against them.

His urge follows International Children's Day, of which he mentioned that since the beginning of the year, over 40 Palestinian children have been martyred, over 760 cases of arrest of children have been recorded, and around 160 of them are still in the Israeli Occupation's prison system.

The Palestinian Prime Minister's warning comes amid a recent surge in violence against Palestinians by illegal settlers throughout the Occupied Territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem. This year alone, over 130 Palestinians have been killed, so far, reportedly making 2022 the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since 2005.

