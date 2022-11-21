Portuguese / Spanish / English

Palestine wasn't forgotten by football fans as FIFA World Cup kicked off in Qatar

November 21, 2022 at 10:39 am | Published in: FIFA, International Organisations, Middle East, News, Palestine, Qatar
Soccer fans gathering ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 opening match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor City, Qatar on November 20, 2022. [Serhat Çağdaş - Anadolu Agency]
Soccer fans gathering ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 opening match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor City, Qatar on November 20, 2022. [Serhat Çağdaş - Anadolu Agency]
 November 21, 2022 at 10:39 am

Palestine wasn't forgotten by football fans at the opening of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar yesterday, Al-Resalah has reported. Fans chanted their support for Palestine and called for the protection of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Arab and international football fans chanted together "With souls and blood, we sacrifice for Palestine." They also raised Palestine and Qatar flags together.

Even though the Palestine national team didn't qualify for the tournament, Palestinian football supporters and pro-Palestine activists are using the World Cup to spread awareness about the Palestinian cause and to expose Israeli crimes.

The government of Qatar is one of the biggest supporters of the Palestinians, and has provided a large space in the fan zone for the Palestinians and their supporters to raise the issue of the occupation of their land. The Palestine flag was projected onto the sides of Qatari buildings.

According to Al-Resalah reporter Alaa Shamali, the sizable Palestinian presence will shed a much-needed light on the Palestinian cause as thousands of football fans arriving in Qatar do not know much about it. He pointed out that around 8,000 Palestinians are in Qatar to watch the matches, the largest ever Palestinian presence at a World Cup tournament.

IMAGES: Gaza celebrates as Qatar hosts World Cup

Categories
FIFAInternational OrganisationsMiddle EastNewsPalestineQatar
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments