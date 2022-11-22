FIFA: 2.95m World Cup tickets sold

Nearly three million World Cup tickets have been sold for this years championship in Qatar, the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) announced yesterday.

"2.95mn tickets had been sold up to Sunday's opening day," a FIFA spokesperson told Agence France-Presse (AFP), adding that Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Mexico, Britain, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, France, India and Brazil were the "top buying markets."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently said that the Qatar World Cup four-year revenues were "estimated to reach $7.5 billion by the end of 2022."

The Qatari government said earlier it was expecting some 1.2 million attendees and a billion viewers around the world.

