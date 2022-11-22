Israel delays Palestinian journalist's hearing, keeps her under house arrest

The Israeli District Court postponed Palestinian journalist Lama Ghosheh's hearing scheduled for today, until 20 December, extending her house arrest and social media ban, reported Wafa news agency.

Ghosheh, 30, is a mother of two and works as a freelance journalist. She was detained by Israeli occupation forces from her family home in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood on 4 September and has had her detention extended several times.

She was arrested for "incitement" on social media after posting her interviews with former Palestinian prisoners online and writing against extremist Israeli settlers who attempted to take over Palestinian homes in her neighbourhood.

Her phone and computer were also seized by Israeli authorities.

Her detention was extended several times until she was released on 13 September under a bail of $15,000, until her next court hearing, which was originally scheduled for today.

In a statement, Ghosheh's lawyer Nasser Odeh said that the Israeli District Court released the Palestinian journalist on condition that she does not write on social media and remain under house arrest until her court hearing.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said that the Israeli occupation has committed 513 violations against Palestinians journalists so far this year, including the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and her media colleague Ghofran Warasneh.

