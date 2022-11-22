Qatar Emir, US Blinken discuss bilateral relations

Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, held talks in Doha on Tuesday with US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to discuss strategic ties between the two countries, Anadolu News Agency reports.

A statement issued by the Emir's office, the Amiri Diwan, said the discussions between the two sides dwelt on the strategic relations between the two countries and aspects of enhancing ties in various fields.

Blinken is scheduled to attend, on Tuesday, the annual round of strategic dialogue between the US and Qatar.

The dialogue is expected to address 12 major issues within the framework of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, including politics, economy, culture, education, energy, health, mediation and combating terrorism, among others.

