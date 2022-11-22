Saudi Arabia declares public holiday to mark sensational World Cup win over Argentina

Saudi Arabia has declared a public holiday on Wednesday as it celebrates the national team's sensational FIFA World Cup win against Argentina, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The ‏national holiday will be for all employees in "government and the private sector, as well as students in all educational stages," according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

Saudi Arabia beat Lionel Messi-led Argentina 2-1 in the Group C match on Tuesday to make an excellent start to Qatar 2022, and end La Albiceleste's 36-game unbeaten run. Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari both scored in the space of five minutes to secure the historic win.

Guided by coach Herve Renard, Saudi Arabia will play against Poland and Mexico to end the group stage.

