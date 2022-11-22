UK does not intend to move embassy to Jerusalem, says MP

A member of the British House of Commons, Shailesh Vara, said on Monday that the UK does not plan to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Petra has reported. Vara made his comment as the head of the British Group of the Inter-Parliamentary Union during a visit to Jordan.

The British delegation met numbers of the Jordanian Senate, led by Senator Hani Mulqi. Senator Mulqi told the British parliamentarians that the Palestinian issue is the first and central issue for Jordan and, indeed, the Arab world. He stressed the need to push the Israelis to the negotiating table to reach the hoped-for peace and end the conflict.

Mulqi also hailed the historical and deep-rooted relations between Jordan and Britain, at every level. King Abdullah II, he pointed out, was the first Arab leader to meet with King Charles III, reflecting the strength of ties between the two countries.

The Jordanian Senator noted that the rapid changes in the region and around the world pose a number of challenges to Jordan and have a direct impact on its infrastructure, social fabric and economic sector. This, he warned, made it necessary to support the Hashemite Kingdom to be able to maintain its humanitarian role, the foremost of which is the hosting of around 1.4 million Syrian refugees.